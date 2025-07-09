Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Ferozepur: BSF constable falls into well during search op, dies

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 09:00 AM IST

In an official release, a BSF spokesperson stated that head constable Dalu Ram, a native of Rajasthan’s Barmer district with 30 years of service under his belt, was rushed to a hospital succumbed to injuries

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable died after falling into a well during a search operation in the agricultural fields at Lakha Singhwala village in the Mamdot area, officials said on Tuesday.

In an official release, a BSF spokesperson stated that head constable Dalu Ram, a native of Rajasthan’s Barmer district with 30 years of service under his belt, was rushed to a hospital.

He succumbed to injuries.

According to officials, acting on a tip-off a BSF team, including Dalu Ram, 51, was conducting a search operation in agricultural fields at Lakha Singhwala village in the Mamdot area of Ferozepur sector.

“During the operation, Dalu Ram accidentally fell into a well approximately 15–20 feet deep. He sustained critical injuries after hitting his head on a motor installed inside the well. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” the officials said.

BSF personnel paid rich tributes to the deceased, who was also involved in Operation Sindoor and played a key role in several anti-smuggling operations along the Punjab border. His mortal remains will reach his native place on Wednesday.

