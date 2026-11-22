An investigation into the Ferozepur Road firing incident, in which a city-based businessman sustained a gunshot injury, has revealed that the car involved in the collision with the victim’s vehicle belonged to an armyman who is among the accused. The police have also identified all four suspects, including a student. The accused hail from Fazilka, according to the police. Accused hail from Fazilka, car involved in crime belongs to armyman, reveals probe. (HT File) more

The victim, Sharad Manggu, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to the police, Sharad, a resident of Ferozepur Road, was returning home in his car with his wife and mother when the incident took place near the traffic signal close to the Verka Milk Plant. Three cars, including those belonging to the victim and the accused, collided at the signal, triggering an argument.

The accused, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, reportedly snatched Sharad’s car keys during the altercation. As the argument escalated, one of them allegedly opened fire at him. The bullet hit Sharad in the stomach, leaving him seriously injured. His family members, with the assistance of passersby, rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, three of the accused fled the spot. The fourth allegedly went to a towing vehicle parked around 500 metres away and got his damaged car towed, as one of its tyres had been damaged in the collision. He reportedly instructed the towing vehicle driver to take the car to Kharar, where the police subsequently seized it.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-III) Dharavath Sai Prakash said the investigation had established that the car involved in the incident belonged to the armyman among the accused.

However, the police are yet to ascertain which weapon was used in the firing, whether it was a licensed firearm or an illegal weapon, and who actually fired the shot.

The ADCP further said that, apart from the armyman, the other three accused were living in a paying guest accommodation in Kharar. One of them is reportedly a student, while another works in a private office. The police are collecting further details about the suspects and making efforts to trace them.

The Sarabha Nagar police have so far registered an FIR against unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder.