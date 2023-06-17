The Raikot police booked an employee of a finance company for allegedly embezzling of ₹6.40 lakh from the firm. Finance company employee booked for embezzling ₹ 6.4 lakh

The accused has been identified as Talwinder Singh of Mussapur village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar of Nawanshahr.

The FIR has been lodged following a complaint filed by Sargur Singh, manager of the finance company.

According to the complainant, Talwinder was working as a field officer at Raikot branch since September 20, 2021. He used to collect instalments of the loan and deposit the same with the branch.

He said that Talwinder had collected money from 65 customers which included some loan instalments and some new processing fees. He was supposed to deposit ₹6.40 lakh in the branch office but stopped coming to the office from December 10, 2022 without informing.

After waiting for him for a few months, he lodged a complaint.

Head constable Nirbhay Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at City Raikot police station and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.