Financier shot dead outside Yamunanagar gym; assailants pump 15 bullets

A 65-year-old financier and transporter was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men outside a gym in Yamunanagar’s high-security Model Town area around 8am on Thursday. Police at the incident site in Yamunanagar’s high-security Model Town area on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The victim, Harbhajan Singh of Prem Nagar Colony, was ambushed as he stepped out of the gym and walked toward his car.

The crime site is located near the official residences of senior political leaders and police officials.

Police said the assailants, who were waiting outside, fired at Harbhajan Singh at point-blank range and continued shooting after he collapsed. He was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Yamunanagar superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal and senior police officers inspected the crime scene.

CCTV footage being scanned Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the suspects. “Prima facie, the attackers had conducted a recce and knew the victim’s routine,” said ASP Ashish Chaudhary. “We recovered 15 shell casings from the scene, and the body bore multiple bullet wounds. The victim’s family stated he had received no prior threat calls. Further action will be taken based on their formal statement.”

The brazen morning murder comes after chief minister Nayab Singh Saini defended the state’s law enforcement during the recent assembly session. Replying to a calling attention notice by INLD MLAs Aditya Devi Lal and Arjun Chautala over worsening law and order, Saini had asserted a zero-tolerance policy towards serious crime and claimed the police had a free hand to maintain order.