Fire breaks out at eatery in Chandigarh’s Sector 34

Panic gripped the Sector-34 market after a fire broke out at an eatery on Wednesday. The fire, suspected to have erupted due to a short-circuit, engulfed the eatery, Pav Bhaji Express, within minutes, causing loss worth over ₹ 2 lakh. (HT Photo)

The fire, suspected to have erupted due to a short-circuit, engulfed the eatery, Pav Bhaji Express, within minutes, causing loss worth over ₹2 lakh. The shop’s interiors, cooking tools and equipment and consumables were completely gutted. The workers escaped injury by rushing out in time.

A fire officer said they received information about the fire around 3.50 pm, following which three fire tenders, including two from the Sector-17 fire station and one from the Sector-32 fire station, rushed to the spot.

Firemen immediately removed three gas cylinders from the shop to avoid tragedy.

Sukhwinder Singh, a fireman at the spot, said, “There were a lot of visitors at the market at the time of the accident. Fortunately, the fire was controlled timely, preventing it from spreading to other booths nearby. Prima facie, it seems to have been caused by a short-circuit, but the exact reason will be established following investigation.”

In the aftermath of the fire, the owner and staff took the ravaged equipment out to analyse the damage. Manak Oberoi, the owner of the restaurant, who was in a state of shock, refused to comment.

Narrow escape for three as SUV catches fire

Mohali Three men had a providential escape after the SUV that they were travelling in caught fire in Sector 66 on Wednesday.

Commuters sounded the alarm and informed the fire department, following which firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames. The car is owned by Balwinder Singh, a resident of Mohali.