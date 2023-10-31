A short-circuit triggered a fire that led to a blast in a house in Haryana’s Sonepat where some explosive materials were stored, police said on Monday. Fire leads to blast in house, 1 held for storing explosives in Sonepat

No one was injured in the incident.

A man, identified as Irfan, who had kept the explosive materials in a room of his house, has been arrested after the incident on Sunday, a police official said.

Sub-inspector Neelam at Sonepat Civil Lines police station said that Irfan was produced before a local court here, which sent him to four-day police remand.

“We received information about a blast on Sunday night and when our team reached there, fire had engulfed a room where explosive material was kept. We have recovered 11.4 kg sulphur and 200 gram potash from the room. We called the dog squad from Rohtak to the site to assess the situation. He had stored explosive material to prepare firecrackers and sell the same on the occasion of Diwali. He had not furnished any licence for making firecrackers. We have controlled the situation, otherwise it could have led to more destruction,” she added.

A police official said that an iron shutter was blown several feet away in the explosion. A table and a plastic chair kept in the room were burned.

The official said Irfan’s family was in another room of the house at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered against Irfan under IPC Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and other provisions as well as the Explosive Substances Act, the official said.

(With agency inputs)

