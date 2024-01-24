Fire ravages utensils shop in Mohali’s Sohana

A fire broke out at a utensils shop in Sohana market, Sector 78, due to a short-circuit on early Tuesday morning. No loss of life was reported, but goods inside the shop were gutted, and the furniture, ceiling and walls were also damaged. A utensils shop in Sohana after the fire broke out due to short circuit. (HT Photo)

Aman, owner of Chhabra Utensils store, said he got a call from someone at the market around 5.30 am that smoke was billowing from the shop. He reached the shop within 15 minutes and saw the smoke. When he opened the shutter, the fire had engulfed the entire shop, following which he informed the fire brigade that reached the spot in 20 minutes.

“I incurred a heavy loss since everything inside the shop got gutted. Exact loss is yet to be ascertained,” Aman said.

Mohali fire station officer Jaswinder Singh said a fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot from the Sector-78 fire station.

“The fire broke out on the ground floor of the shop. It was controlled within 40 minutes using a single fire tender,” Singh said.