Fired at by cop, neighbour hurt in Ludhiana village

A police constable, deputed as a gunman with a magistrate, shot at his neighbour in Panjeta village on Wednesday evening, the police said. He also attacked the victim’s father with the handle of his weapon and fled leaving both injured on the spot. The accused also allegedly tried to run over both with his car twice, according to the victims, who have been hospitalised. An injured hospitalised in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

On being informed, the Koom Kalan police reached the spot and arrested the accused, identified as Pavittar Singh, a resident of Panjeta village. The victims have been identified as Ramanpreet Singh and his father Jagdeep Singh, both residents of the same village. While the bullet fired by the accused brushed past Ramandeep Singh’s head, the accused hit Jagdeep Singh with the handle of his service weapon. According to the police, the accused suspected Ramandeep Singh of keeping an “evil eye” on women of his house.

Ramanpreet stated that he was returning to the village with a friend after working in his fields. As they approached their home, Pavittar Singh drove his vehicle directly towards them, causing them to fall. The constable reportedly fired two shots at them. One of the bullets brushed past his head. The accused fled after leaving him injured.

Ramanpreet added that he managed to reach their tubewell and informed the family about the shooting. His father Jagdeep Singh immediately set out to take him to the hospital on a motorcycle. On the way, Pavittar Singh allegedly intercepted them and hit their bike with his car and opened fire again. According to Ramanpreet, he resisted and tried to disarm the constable. Meanwhile, local residents turned up following which the accused managed to escape.

The victim expressed confusion over the motive behind the attack as he claimed no prior enmity with the constable. On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO at the Koom Kalan police station, said that after recording the statement of the victims, an attempt to murder case was registered against the accused, who has been arrested. The SHO added the accused suspected that Ramanpreet Singh kept an “evil eye” on women of the house.