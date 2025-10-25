Firing at ex-army man’s house in Ludhiana: Haryana gangster orchestrated attack for extortion, say police

Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, currently in police custody, has confessed to orchestrating the firing at the residence of an ex-Army man in Ludhiana’s Begoana village on October 19, police said.

Brought to Ludhiana on a production warrant from Gurugram on Friday, Chaudhary admitted during interrogation that he had planned the attack as part of an extortion attempt demanding ₹5 crore from the victim, now a realtor. He was produced in court on Friday and sent to seven days’ police custody for questioning.

Police said Chaudhary did not carry out the attack himself but directed it through his associates. To unravel the broader conspiracy and identify all involved, investigators are preparing to bring more jail inmates linked to Chaudhary on production warrants for questioning.

In the early hours of October 19, two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at the house of ex-Naib Subedar Nand Lal, firing at least 15 rounds before fleeing towards Lohara Bridge. Bullets shattered the balcony glass and left multiple marks on the walls. The attackers left a note reading “Kaushal Chaudhary Group ₹5 crore,” pointing to an extortion motive.

Nand Lal told police he and a relative were inside the house when the firing occurred around 3 am. Following the attack, city police deployed security personnel at his residence.

Confirming Chaudhary’s role, deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) Harpal Singh said, “Kaushal Chaudhary orchestrated the assault through others. We are bringing more inmates associated with him on production warrants to question them.”

A native of Haryana, Chaudhary is a notorious gangster linked to an organised crime network and faces around 30 FIRs across various police stations. He is also suspected of having close ties with the Bambiha Gang, a syndicate involved in contract killings and extortion rackets.