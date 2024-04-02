Five member ECI team on Punjab visit

A five member Election Commission of India (ECI) delegation led by deputy chief election commissioner Hirdesh Kumar on Monday held a high-level meeting with top administration and police officials to review the preparedness of upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. Chief secretary of Punjab, Anurag Verma chaired the meeting. During the meeting the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C have reiterated the commitment to conduct free and fair elections. (HT photo)

During the meeting, Verma and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C have reiterated the commitment to conduct free and fair elections.

The CEO apprised the ECI team that all the 24,433 polling stations have ramps, drinking water, toilets, furniture, proper signage, waiting shed, wheel chair and other required facilities.

The CEO further informed that all the polling stations have internet facility for webcasting. Facilities for polling staff to stay and waiting area for voters have also been taken care of.

It was further told that all polling staff welfare measures will be done as per ECI guidelines including appointment of nodal officer at district election officer and assistant returning officer levels. Arrangements have been made to count centers in the state. He said that stern action will be initiated against erring officials if found to be involved in any kind of favouritism.

While talking about maintaining law and order during the elections, the director general of police Gaurav Yadav informed the ECI Team that all SSPs are monitoring their inter-state and international borders and, high-tech nakas have been installed across the state. Police officials are in close coordination with BSF to preveny smuggling and infiltration from across the border.

The other ECI team members comprise deputy election commissioner Ajay Bhadoo, principal secretary SB Joshi, secretary Soumyajit Ghosh and under secretary KP Singh.