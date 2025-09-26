Five PSPCL offices in Ludhiana declared unsafe, urgent repairs sought

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has flagged five of its office buildings in Ludhiana district as unsafe and in dire need of urgent repair, citing serious structural risks to staff and visitors. The city west office at Fountain Chowk, a three-storey building, is among the worst affected. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The corporation, in a letter dated August 5, urged its head office in Patiala to sanction immediate renovation to avert accidents and ensure uninterrupted functioning of field operations.

According to officials, the buildings identified for emergency repairs are spread across different circles and subdivisions. These include the divisional office at Focal Point, the city west office near Fountain Chowk, the suburban circle offices in Sidhwan Bet and Jagraon, and the Doraha office under Khanna circle.

Senior PSPCL officers said most of these structures are several decades old and have developed major safety hazards such as weakened foundations, leaking roofs, and cracked walls and staircases. “The condition of these offices has been worsening due to lack of maintenance, and emergency repairs are essential to prevent accidents,” an official said.

The city west office at Fountain Chowk, a three-storey building, is among the worst affected. Large cracks have appeared in staircases, while parts of the walls and roof show visible deterioration, raising alarm among employees working there. Similarly, the Focal Point office, which caters to a significant portion of Ludhiana’s industrial power connections, has damaged flooring and fragile roofs in several public-dealing rooms, making daily operations increasingly unsafe.

The situation is compounded by PSPCL’s acute manpower shortage. Nearly 70% of sanctioned posts in the civil wing remain vacant, slowing down even routine maintenance of buildings.

Officials admitted that the lack of staff has delayed repair projects across the state, leaving several critical offices in poor shape.

A proposal for comprehensive repair and renovation of the affected buildings has already been submitted to higher authorities for approval, central zone officers confirmed.

“The safety of our staff and the consumers we serve is our top priority. We are fully aware of the deteriorating condition of these buildings and have already submitted a detailed proposal for their urgent repair and renovation,” chief engineer Jagdev Hans said.