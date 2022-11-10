Five students injured in clashes in NIT-Srinagar

Five students were injured after two groups clashed in the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, following a volleyball match, prompting the police to intervene, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that the confrontation happened late on Tuesday night prompting the institute to call the police.

“A late-night scuffle happened in NIT Srinagar wherein two groups of students belonging to different batches clashed after the end of a volleyball match,” Srinagar police said in a tweet.

“Five students from both sides sustained minor injuries,” it said.

The police said that they entered the campus after the NIT authorities asked them to intervene.

“ Police, on request of NIT authorities, entered the campus, and the situation is normal now,” police said.

NIT authorities were tightlipped over the issue.

Tanveer Rasool, associate dean of students’ welfare, said that he was not authorised to talk about the issue.

“We have submitted a report to the higher authorities,” he added.

The NIT was closed in April 2016 for days following clashes between non-local and Kashmiri students after India’s loss to West Indies in the World T20 semi-final cricket match.

Police had used tear gas shells and baton charges to disperse the warring students after celebrations by Kashmiri students after the West Indies win against India irked the non-local students.