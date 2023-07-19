5-year-old boy dies of cholera in Mohali

A five-year-old boy from Guru Nanak Colony in Badmajra died due to cholera. A five-year-old boy from Guru Nanak Colony in Badmajra died due to cholera. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The child was unwell and was admitted at Mohali civil hospital, where he succumbed to the infection.

His father, a migrant laborer, said, “We took him to the hospital on Monday, and after administering medication, we brought him home. The next day, we took him back to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.”

On Tuesday, 20 new cases of diarrhoea and six cases of cholera were reported, bringing the total count of diarrhoea to 239 and cholera to 18 in eight affected areas of the district. Approximately 80% of the cases are from Balongi and Badmajra areas.

Civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja confirmed the boy’s death due to cholera and stated that despite being under medical supervision, he could not be saved. When asked about the source of contamination, he mentioned that at some places, sewer water had mixed with drinking water. However, the supplies have now been cut off, and water is being provided through water tankers, he added.

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said medical camps and the dengue survey campaign are going on. Chlorine tablets and ORS packets are being distributed throughout the district. Directives have been issued to ensure the availability of chlorine tablets in all vulnerable areas to prevent waterborne diseases in Mohali.

Meanwhile, Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh,on Tuesday, ordered the health department officials to conduct diarrhoea screening drives to prevent the spread of diarrhoea and cholera across the flood-affected areas of the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON