Foodgrain transportation scam: Former minister Ashu sent to 14 days judicial custody

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district court sent former Congress minister Bharat Bhusan Ashu to 14 days judicial custody in SBS Nagar wheat grain transportation scam here on Friday. Ashu was in vigilance custody for 3 days which ended on Friday. In September this year, a case was registered against three contractors at the VB police station, Jalandhar, for allegedly committing fraud and embezzlement causing huge losses to the state exchequer. The accused have been identified as Telu Ram, Yashpal and Ajaypal from village Udhanwal in the Balachaur sub-division of SBS Nagar district. The role of other tenders and government officials of the district will be probed during the investigation of the case as alleged in the complaint in this regard.

The vigilance bureau spokesperson said that the main accused Telu Ram informed the VB that he had facilitated a meeting of Yashpal and Ajaypal, both brothers, of his village, with the DFSC Rakesh Bhaskar, who also later got the tenders through former minister Ashu. Telu Ram had made many entries and calculations in a blue pocket diary, which had already been confiscated by the VB. The VB informed that during the investigation, the common link among all the accused was established, thereby the former minister was included in the trial, and a production warrant was obtained from the court. During the police remand, the former minister would be interrogated regarding the alleged corruption committed during his tenure.