A year after his retirement, a former deputy superintendent of police died by suicide at his house in Green Avenue, Sarabha Nagar, on Tuesday. He shot himself with his revolver. He was living here with his parents. He was about to go abroad to join his wife and children. Former DSP shoots self

On being informed, the Sarabha Nagar police initiated an investigation. The body was sent to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination.

Inspector Paramveer Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Sarabha Nagar police station, said the retired DSP was under depression. “He shot himself in his head while sitting in a chair in his room. After hearing the gunshot, his parents went to the room to find his lifeless body,” he said.

The SHO added that the deceased retired from the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) last year.