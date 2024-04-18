Former Mohali councillor returns to SAD ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Former councillor Paramjit Singh Kahlon on Wednesday rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Mohali. Party’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra said despite leaving the party, Kahlon was remained close to the party leaders. (HT Photo)

Kahlon, who was previously SAD’s district president (urban), had switched to the Azad Group, led by former Mohali mayor and now MLA Kulwant Singh, during the municipal corporation elections in April 2021 amid differences with the party.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Kahlon, along with his supporters, returned to the party fold in the presence of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal at a ceremony at the community centre in Phase 7.

Party’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra said despite leaving the party, Kahlon was remained close to the party leaders.

Badal said Mohali held prime importance in the state and thus Chandumajra was the best candidate for its development. “If given a chance, development of Mohali, including its industry and infrastructure, will be our top priority. We promise to work for its development,” said Badal, claiming the previous SAD government had spearheaded development in Mohali and in the state.