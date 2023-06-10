Former president presents degrees to Chandigarh University’s graduating students

Over 1,400 students were on Friday awarded graduate, postgraduate, and PhD degrees during the annual convocation of the Chandigarh University (CU), which was attended by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind. (From left) Chandigarh University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu and former president Ram Nath Kovind presenting degrees to students during the annual convocation on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As many 35 students were conferred with gold medals, while another 35 received their doctorate degrees at the event.

During his address, Kovind, who was the chief guest at the event, said, “Educated youth is the biggest strength which will fuel the progress of India in Amrit Kaal.”

Speaking about the New Education Policy, the former president said, ”Introduced after 34 years, the policy aims to prepare the Indian youth for the world of tomorrow. As you graduate today, you are not only being conferred a degree, but you are also bestowed with new expectations, and responsibilities to contribute towards society and the nation.”

Kovind further said India was moving towards women empowerment, an indicator of its bright future. “The educated girls will strengthen the journey of our India’s progress and play a vital role in making it a Global Knowledge Hub,” he added.

The former president also spoke about the rise of India’s stature on a global level, saying, “While it is said that India is slowly moving towards becoming the ‘Vishwa Guru’, when we look at it inclusively over the years, India is already a superpower. It has showcased its increasing power to the world through several bold decisions such as the development of Covid-19 vaccination.”

He added that the G-20 Summit being hosted in India was further proof of the country’s growing stature and presented a great opportunity for the nation to highlight its inclusive growth and development to the world.