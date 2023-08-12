Former president Ram Nath Kovind said that after completion of their education, students must give back to the society and help weaker sections of the society. Students must give back to society; help weaker sections: Ex-prez Kovind (ANI)

Educational institutes of a nation are the builders of its future and the students who are receiving their degrees must give back to society and help the weaker sections so that they can improve their lives, he said, addressing a gathering on the 33rd convocation of Kurukshetra University on Friday.

The president lauded the research of the Kurukshetra University scholars for giving 5 padmshrees, 16 Arjuna, 6 Dronacharya and 1 major Dhyan awardees besides number of scientists, thinkers, artists and political leaders to the nation.

He presented nine gold medals to faculty toppers, 63 toppers of different departments and 88 Ph.D. students. As many as 1,660 students received degrees. He said that the Kurukshetra University is Haryana’s first A+ category university located on this holy land of Gita. The University has created a distinct identity for itself not only in Haryana but also in the entire country, including sports, research and cultural activities.

8 girls receive gold medal

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya hailed the contribution of girl students for academic excellence.

He said that the out of the 9 faculty toppers, 8 are girls and out of 55 total department gold medalists, 39 are girls and 16 boys.

The gold medalist girls are Jhanvi from Social Sciences; Hemlata from Life Sciences, Nisha from Pharmaceutical Sciences; Bhavya from Sciences; Aruna Kumar from Education; Kriti Sharma from Indic Studies; Tulsi from Laws; Kamalpreet Kaur from Commerce and Management. Chirag Sharma got gold medal in faculty of Arts and Languages.

“These figures are enough to prove the change in the society where women are leading the nation in every field,” the governor said.

D. Litt to Gujarat Gov

Swami Gyananand Maharaj and Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat have been bestowed with honorary degrees of Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) by the Kurukshetra University for their exemplary contribution to the society in various fields.

Governor Devvrat and Swami Gyanand expressed thanks to the chancellor of KU and VC for conferring degrees of D.Litt. on them.

Khattar gets Japanese language certificate

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was conferred with Basic Certificate in Japanese language and culture by the former president as the chief minister along with five other government officials completed the first batch of the three-month certificate course offered by Kurukshetra University.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that learning different languages makes you create cultural bridges of love and brotherhood. He also called upon the graduates to work hard for the nation which will be the true test of their education.

