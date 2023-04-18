Two days after a 27-year-old man of Ber Kalan village in Khanna was killed over old rivalry, the Malaud police have arrested four persons in connection with the case. Four held for murder of 27-year-old man in Ludhiana

However, one of the accused is absconding.

The incident had occurred on Friday night following which the police had booked five persons, Ranjit Singh alias Goga and his aides, including Gurtej Singh, Gurmeet Singh alias Kaka, Satnam Singh alias Laddi and Gurjit Singh alias Geeta, all residents of Ber Kalan village.

Of these five, Ranjit, Gurmeet, Satnam and Gurjit have been arrested by the police.

The reason behind the murder is said to be an old rivalry.

According to the victim’s father Ranjit Singh, around two years ago his son Balkar Singh and Ranjit had indulged in a scuffle.

Goga had lodged an FIR against Balkar Singh under section 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC. After the incident, Goga had nursed a rivalry against Balkar.

He said that on Friday night, his elder son Balkar Singh went to a nearby retail shop to buy some groceries. The assailants intercepted his way and assaulted him with blunt weapons, including sticks and wooden logs. After the locals gathered there, the accused escaped from the spot leaving Balkar injured.

The complainant said that he rushed to the spot after villagers informed him about the incident and took his son home. On Saturday morning, the condition of his son started deteriorating following which he rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

A case under sections 302, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the accused. The police are investigating the matter.

Sub-inspector Lakhvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused were trying to escape from the village to avoid police, but the police foiled their plan and arrested four of the accused.