Juvenile among four held for murder bid on 26-year-old in Chandigarh

Police have arrested four persons, including a juvenile, for attempting to murder a 26-year-old man over an old rivalry by stabbing him near a park in Mauli Complex on Wednesday. A juvenile among four people nabbed for a murder bid on 26-year-old in Chandigarh. (HT File)

Police have recovered one of the three knives used in the crime with the arrest of Armaan, 18, Vikram, 18, both residents of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula; and Aman, 18, of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, along with the juvenile.

Another accused is at large.

Police have booked the five accused on the complaint of the victim, Pawan, a resident of Mauli Complex. He said he drove a rented auto-rickshaw for livelihood. After having dinner at home on Wednesday, he stepped out to buy something at the Mauli Complex market.

“There, I saw all five accused coming towards me. Armaan, Vikram and Aman were holding knives in their hands. They stopped me and started hurling abuses, following which their two accomplices restrained me and Armaan stabbed me on the left side of my chest. Aman asked Vikram to kill me, after which the latter also attacked me with a knife injuring my right hand. They all repeatedly kicked me,” the victim alleged in his police complaint on Thursday.

Hearing his screams, people gathered at the spot, following which all assailants fled after threatening to kill him soon, the complainant said.

The victim was rushed to the Manimajra civil hospital, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he is remains under treatment.

Pawan told the police that he had an old rivalry with the accused and thus they carried a grudge against him and tried to kill him.

“We have recovered the weapon used by Aman and thus he was sent to judicial custody on Friday. We are yet to recover knives from Arman and Vikram. Therefore, their one-day police remand was obtained from court. The juvenile was apprehended from GMCH and sent to Juvenile Home,” a police officer at the Mauli Jagran police station said.

All accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

