Four held for robbery in Haryana’s Karnal, gold worth ₹2 crore recovered

Karnal police on Friday said that they have arrested four men and recovered gold and cash from them in connection with a robbery which took place on January 3. The accused were identified as Prince and Dinesh, both residents of Karnal and Praveen and Prateek from Ambala Cantt.

All were presented before a court that sent Dinesh to judicial custody and rest of three to three days of remand, a police spokesperson said.

A total of 1,240 grams of gold worth nearly ₹2 crore, ₹2 lakh in cash, and an Activa two-wheeler used in the crime have been recovered from the possession of the accused, DSP Rajiv Kumar said.

Addressing a press conference, the DSP said that Baban Govind Mani, had filed a complaint stating that he and his brother-in-law work in the bullion market, melting gold.

“On the night of January 3, 2026, while returning home after finishing work, three to four unknown persons attacked them near the Community Centre in Sector-16, looted their gold and cash, and fled. A case was lodged and the accused arrested. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused Dinesh and Prince worked at a jeweller’s shop in the same market. They conducted the recce and, along with their accomplices, committed the robbery. More recovery will be made in the coming days,” he added.