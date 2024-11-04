Menu Explore
Four injured in explosion in Amritsar-Howrah Mail coach

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Nov 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

As per Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the explosion on Amritsar-Howrah Mail train seems to have been caused by firecrackers stuffed in a bucket.

Four passengers, including a woman, were injured after an explosion took place in a coach on the Amritsar-Howrah Mail train near Sirhind railway station in Fatehgarh Sahib on Saturday night.

Amritsar-Howrah Mail explosion: One of the injured at the district hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday. All injured are stated to be stable. (HT Photo)
Amritsar-Howrah Mail explosion: One of the injured at the district hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday. All injured are stated to be stable. (HT Photo)

As per Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the explosion seems to have been caused by firecrackers stuffed in a bucket. “It seems that the bucket filled with firecrackers caught fire from a cigarette butt and exploded. We are investigating the matter,” said a senior GRP official.

The injured have been identified as Ajay Kumar, his wife Sangeeta Kumari; Ashutosh Pal; and Sonu Kumar. All four are admitted at the District Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, where their condition is said to be stable. Several passengers are also said to have jumped out of the train in panic after the explosion.

