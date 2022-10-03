Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four killed, one injured as car falls into gorge in Shimla district

Four killed, one injured as car falls into gorge in Shimla district

Published on Oct 03, 2022 02:02 AM IST

The accident in which four persons were killed and one injured occurred late on Saturday when the car was heading towards Tharchu Karevathi from Theog. The car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell down into a gorge in Shimla district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Four persons were killed and one injured as the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 250-metre gorge near Sonadhar in the Kumarsain subdivision of Shimla district.

The accident occurred late on Saturday when the car was heading towards Tharchu Karevathi from Theog.

The deceased have been identified as Keshav Khachi, a local resident, and Vijay Ram, Miraj Ali, and Sahab Ansari, all three migrant labourers from Bihar.

The injured, Naziruddin Ali has been admitted to Khaneri Hospital in Rampur.

Rampur Bushahr DSP Chander Shekhar said that prima facie the driver lost control on a sharp curve. Local residents rushed to help the victims. However, four people died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Story Saved
Monday, October 03, 2022
