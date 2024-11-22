Menu Explore
Four minors among 9 ‘bonded labourers’ rescued from Kapurthala farm

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Nov 23, 2024 05:32 AM IST

The action came after two other labourers managed to escape from the farm and reached Bihar where they informed local authorities about the apathetic working conditions

Nine migrants, including four minors, who were forced to work as “bonded labourers” at a potato farm in Kapurthala’s Sidhwan Dona village were rescued on Friday.


An official said that the contractor abused and beat the workers whenever they asked for remuneration and food. (HT File)

The action came after two other labourers managed to escape from the farm and reached Meghpur village in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, where they informed local authorities about the apathetic working conditions.

“The labourers were forced to work as bonded labourers for 13-14 hours without pay. They were hired by a local contractor, Begaan Roi, two months ago. The contractor abused and beat them whenever they asked for remuneration and food,” an official said.

After the Sitamarhi district administration flagged the issue with the Punjab government, teams from Kapurthala were rushed to the spot and rescued the labourers.

The contractor managed to flee on seeing the police party.

Kapurthala deputy superintendent of police Deep Karan Singh said the four rescued minors were handed over to the child protection unit.

“A special committee has been constituted, which is recording statements of victims. We have summoned the farmhouse owners for further investigation,” he said.

