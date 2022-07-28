Four months on, govt school students in Sangrur await textbooks
: Even four months after the commencement of the new academic session, students of government schools in Sangrur district are yet to receive all textbooks, resulting in loss of study and pupils being forced to share their books with others in school.
Department officials said that there is not even a single school in the district which has received all books for the current academic year, which began on April 6.
This is despite the education sector being the top priority of the AAP government which came to power with the promise to improve this sector. Sangrur is the home district of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Teachers said that not a single book of several subjects is available in their school, while the number of some books is much lower than the strength of students. Due to the shortage of textbooks, students have to share their books with their classmates at school.
A primary teacher, pleading anonymity, said, “students of 2nd class have not received even a single book of Punjabi and Math. Parents of students are asking for books, and we have nothing to say to them.”
“There is shortage English Grammar book for 7th class, books of Mathematic and Agriculture for 8th class, books of Punjabi ‘Vangi’, English Grammar and Mathematic for 9th class, books of English for 10th and 11th class and students of 12th class are also waiting for Punjabi books,” said a teacher of a secondary school.
Vikram Dev Singh, state president of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said, “the books are supposed to reach schools before the start of the academic session. But it is very unfortunate that the students are still waiting for them. The delay is resulting in great loss to their study. The government should print all books in advance so it can reach the students on time.”
District education officer (secondary) Kultaranjit Singh, who also holds the charge of the elementary wing, said, “I am aware of the shortage of books. There is no delay from our side. It is happening due to delay in printing. As soon as we receive books from the department, we immediately distribute them to the schools.”
