Four months on, PAU still awaits first tranche of special funding

Four months on, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is awaiting the allocated funds worth ₹40 crore, sanctioned under the state budget 2024-25 on March 5.

When the funding was announced, PAU vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal had said that this was first such funding ever since the varsity was established. “This allocation will go a long way in fortifying the research, teaching and extension (RTE) programmes, specifically skill and entrepreneurship development,” he had said while welcoming the announcement.

V-C had also said that with new funds the varsity could focus upon the long-neglected basic infrastructure. “The benches in classrooms here haven’t been changed in ages. Many schools have better benches than us. Now with this fund we will fix the basic infrastructure like equipping the classrooms with video conference tools, upgrading hostels and procuring state-of-the-art laboratory equipment,” he had added.

Gosal, when asked about the delay in the funding said, “We are working the detailed plans as to where all the money would be utilised, adding that the fund would be dispatched in four tranches. Ever since the varsity’s infrastructure was built in the early sixties besides normal maintenance here and there, there never was any funding even to undertake a proper renovation of the building and the facilities. So now that we have this amount sanctioned, we are making sure that all details are worked out to ensure the proper utilisation of the funds.”

“So far we only have received the regular funds to pay salaries and pensions,” the V-C added.

