Four Night Food Streets to come up at Panchkula
Taking a cue from the success of Night Food Streets in many cities, the Panchkula administration has decided to set up similar food courts at four places in the city at a cost of around ₹45 lakh each.
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works worth about ₹4.35 crore. He also announced that a synthetic track will be constructed in one park in each sector for the convenience of senior citizens. The locations for the four Night Food Streets are being worked out.
On the occasion, Gupta inaugurated the EPDM fast rubber track at a park in Sector 6, constructed at a cost of around ₹23 lakh. Apart from this, he laid the foundation stone of various development works, including construction of roads in Sector 6; construction of community toilets, kerb channels, grilles and other beautification work in Sector 15.
He said with the construction of new roads and entry gates, people will soon get to see a new and vibrant Panchkula, adding that community toilets will be provided at all vending zones in Panchkula.
-
Migrant couple, five kids burnt alive in Ludhiana shanty fire
Seven members of a migrant family from Bihar were charred to death after a fire broke out in their shanty at Makkar colony here on Wednesday. The deceased include five children, with the youngest being a two-year-old boy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The couple's eldest son Rajesh, 17, had a providential escape as he was sleeping in a nearby shanty with his friend Ajit.
-
Religious leaders in Uttar Pradesh welcome Yogi directive on loudspeakers
Reacting to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's appeal, some districts, including Mathura and Kanpur, saw voluntary steps to either let loudspeakers remain silent or remove them from temples. Clerics in Lucknow were perhaps the first to take the initiative after Mathura, where loudspeakers atop Bhagwat Bhavan at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, remained silent on Wednesday. Shia clerics, too, supported the order and issued directives to limit the sound of loudspeakers at mosques.
-
Two booked for snatching mobile phone in Chandigarh
Police are on the lookout for two unidentified men who snatched the mobile phone of a Hallomajra resident on April 14. More stories from the region: Upgrade engg branches to depts, UIET teachers urge V-C CHANDIGARH The teachers of Panjab University's University Institute of Engineering and Technology met V-C Raj Kumar on Wednesday and submitted a representation demanding that individual branches of the institute be upgraded to independent departments.
-
Two juveniles held for stabbing 19-year-old in Chandigarh’s Manimajra
Police have apprehended two juveniles for stabbing a 19-year-old youth at New Darshani Bagh in Manimajra on Tuesday evening. The victim, Munish, a resident of Subhash Nagar, Manimajra, told the police that on Tuesday evening he got a call from his cousin that he had a fight with two boys at a park in New Darshani Bagh. Police were called and Munish was taken to PGIMER, where doctors discharged him on Wednesday.
-
Three Punjab men stalk, harass two MCM DAV College students in Chandigarh, held
Police have arrested three men from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib for stalking and harassing two female students of MCMDAV College in Sector 36 on Sunday. The girls were returning to the college from a nearby market around 5.30 pm, when three men in a Hyundai Creta started following them. Standing through the sunroof, two of them passed vulgar comments and threw ₹20 notes at the girls, prompting them to record the men on video, said police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics