Four Night Food Streets to come up at Panchkula

Taking a cue from the success of Night Food Streets in many cities, the Panchkula administration has decided to set up similar food courts at four places in the city at a cost of around 45 lakh each.
The Panchkula administration has decided to set up similar food courts at four places in the city at a cost of around ₹45 lakh each.
The Panchkula administration has decided to set up similar food courts at four places in the city at a cost of around 45 lakh each. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Taking a cue from the success of Night Food Streets in many cities, the Panchkula administration has decided to set up similar food courts at four places in the city at a cost of around 45 lakh each.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works worth about 4.35 crore. He also announced that a synthetic track will be constructed in one park in each sector for the convenience of senior citizens. The locations for the four Night Food Streets are being worked out.

On the occasion, Gupta inaugurated the EPDM fast rubber track at a park in Sector 6, constructed at a cost of around 23 lakh. Apart from this, he laid the foundation stone of various development works, including construction of roads in Sector 6; construction of community toilets, kerb channels, grilles and other beautification work in Sector 15.

He said with the construction of new roads and entry gates, people will soon get to see a new and vibrant Panchkula, adding that community toilets will be provided at all vending zones in Panchkula.

Thursday, April 21, 2022
