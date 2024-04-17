Four teens snatch minor’s mobile phone, wallet in Kharar, 1 held

Kharar police have arrested a juvenile for snatching a minor boy’s mobile phone and money in Sector 123 last week. The victim put up a fight, but the accused snatched his belongings while threatening him with a short sword. (iStock)

The action came after CCTV footage of the crime came to fore. The video showed four motorcycle-borne teenagers stopping by the roadside after overtaking a boy.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

As the minor boy walked up to them while attending a phone call, the four teenagers manhandled him in an attempt to snatch his mobile phone and wallet.

The victim put up a fight, but the accused snatched his belongings while threatening him with a short sword.

“The incident happened a few days back, but the CCTV footage came to fore on Tuesday. We arrested one of the juveniles after receiving a complaint,” said a senior police officer in Kharar.