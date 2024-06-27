Fraudsters dupe 74-year-old man of 5.7 lakh in Ludhiana

Two fraudsters duped a 74-year-old city resident of ₹5.7 lakh claiming that his son-in-law had been arrested in Canada in a murder case and they needed money for his release. The Division number 8 police lodged an FIR against two accused, identified as Vishal Kumar of Phullanwal village and Munna Kumar of Bihar. (iStock)

The Division number 8 police lodged an FIR against two accused, identified as Vishal Kumar of Phullanwal village and Munna Kumar of Bihar.

The FIR has been lodged following statement of Joginder Singh of college road. Singh stated that his daughter and son-in-law were settled in Canada.

He added that in December 2023 he received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed himself to be a lawyer from Canada and claimed that his son-in-law had killed a man and the police had arrested him on murder charges.

The caller also claimed that police officials are demanding money for his release, asking him to transfer money to him. The complainant added that he panicked and transferred ₹5.7 lakh in bank accounts as instructed by the caller.

Later, he talked to his son-in-law who denied his involvement in any such incident. As Singh realised he was duped, he filed a complaint to the police on December 19, 2023. Sub-inspector Balwinder Kaur, station house officer at the Division number 8 police station, said that the complaint had been lodged after an investigation.

An FIR under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the accused’s arrest.