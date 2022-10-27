Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Freight corridor construction: 27 trains on Ambala-Ludhiana section cancelled for November 1, 2

Northern Railways has cancelled 27 trains on Ambala-Ludhiana section under Ambala Railway Division on November 1 and 2. 15 passenger trains will be diverted, short-originated, rescheduled or regulated on the route

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

For the launch of open web girders (OWGs) on the Sahnewal-Pilkhani section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), the Northern Railways has cancelled 27 trains on the Ambala-Ludhiana section under the Ambala Railway Division on November 1 and 2.

Over 15 passenger trains will be diverted, short-originated, rescheduled or regulated on the route. Freight trains operation on the section will be diverted or regulated as per the availability, officials said.

The OWGs are used for track bridges by the railways over large rivers and valleys. It will be laid between Shambhu and Rajpura station in Punjab for which traffic block 6.5 hours has been provided on Tuesday and 3.3 hours on Wednesday.

As per the Up line schedule, train no. 04577 (Ambala Cantt- Nangal Dam), 04547(Ambala Cantt-Bathinda), 06997(Ambala Cantt-Daulatpur Chowk) and 04501 (Saharanpur-Una Himachal) will remain cancelled on both days, while train no. 22429 (Delhi- Pathankot), 04531 (Ambala Cantt - Dhuri) and 04549 (Ambala Cantt-Patiala) will not operate on November 1.

On the Down line, train no. 04690 (Jalandhar city - Ambala Cantt), 04548 (Bhatinda- Ambala Cantt), 04524 (Nangal Dam- Ambala Cantt), 06998 (Daulatpur Chowk-Ambala Cantt), 14510 (Bhatinda- Ambala Cantt) and 04502 (Una Himachal- Saharanpur) will remain off-track on both the days, while train no. 04504 (Ludhiana-Ambala Cantt), 22430 (Pathankot-Delhi) and 04550 (Patiala- Ambala Cantt) will remain cancelled on November 1 and train no. 04531 (Ambala Cantt - Dhuri) on November 2.

