Fresh row hits Indian handball as rival federation emerges in Rohtak

Two years after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) resolved a prolonged conflict within the Handball Association of India (HAI) by uniting two factions and recognizing the body led by Digvijay Singh Chautala as the official National Sports Federation for handball, a fresh controversy erupted on Sunday. A new body, called the Handball Federation of India, was formed in Rohtak, with its office bearers elected, reigniting the dispute.

HAI treasurer Tejraj Singh condemned the formation of this parallel association and accused certain members of the Haryana Olympic Association of indulging in “unethical and illegal activities”. He pointed out that HAI has already been recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF) since July 12, 2023, and by the Asian Handball Federation since January 30, 2023.

“As per the sports bill for national federations, a national sports body must have international recognition and affiliation. On July 9 this month, the Asian Handball Federation wrote to IOA president PT Usha, reaffirming that HAI, led by Digvijay Singh Chautala, is the sole recognised national federation for handball in India,” Singh said while sharing copies of official notices with HT.

Singh further alleged that the formation of the new body is an attempt to create confusion among players and the public. “The former handball associations were merged in July 2023, and Digvijay Singh Chautala was elected as president, A. Jagan Mohan Rao as secretary general, and I as treasurer. We will challenge this new federation in court as it is politically motivated and formed with mala fide intentions,” he added.

Attempts to contact Mahesh Chauhan, the newly elected president of the Handball Federation of India, were unsuccessful.