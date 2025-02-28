Fresh snow, rain break dry spell in J&K

: After prolonged dry spell and very less snowfall during peak winter months, J&K has been witnessing moderate to heavy rain and snowfall which not only ended the dry spell but also brought down the precipitation deficit in Valley by more than 20% and with two more western disturbance approaching towards Valley the deficit could further come down within next two weeks. People walk during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The heavy precipitation and snowfall in upper reaches has not only recharged the water table but rivers, streams, ponds, springs and other waterbodies across the Kashmir are now filled with water and even overflowing at many places. Only two weeks ago, most of the springs providing potable water to locals had started drying up one after another.

Ski resort of Gulmarg, which had received less snowfall this winter, has witnessed more than two feet of fresh snow, which has given a fresh hope of holding the winter games in the next few days. Earlier Khelo India winter games which were scheduled for February 23 got postponed due to the lack of snow in Gulmarg bowl and it’s peripheries.

The other resorts and upper reaches in Kashmir received more than two feet of fresh snow during the past 24 hours. Gurez has also recorded very heavy snowfall with villagers saying more than three feet of snow accumulated in Tulail valley. Even the plains started observing snowfall on Thursday especially towns of northern Kashmir Baramulla, Sopore and Kupwara.

MeT office in Srinagar said that current spell of rain and snow has improved precipitation scenario in J&K.

“The current ongoing wet spell had brought the deficit from 80% to nearly 65%.

The precipitation scenario till 27 February portrays 63% deficit in Kashmir and 67% in Jammu division. As per weather assessment, there could be above normal precipitation most likely during 27 February to 6 March & near normal likely during 6-13 March,” the MeT office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the J&K Diaster Management Agency has also issued warning about avalanches in upper regions of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, three people were injured on Tuesday night at Chandoosa in Baramulla district after a thunderstorm struck the area. In Kashmir the schools are likely to open next week after a long winter break.