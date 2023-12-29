Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of HP; 79% rain deficit in mid-hills

The higher reaches of the Himachal continued to experience intermittent snowfall on Thursday, attracting hordes of tourists to hill stations. However, arid climatic conditions persisted in majority of the state, adding to the woes of rabi farmers and the fruit growers. MeT’s Shimla centre director Surender Paul said the rain and snowfall in the coming days would alleviate the severity of the deficit (PTI File)

Himachal is currently grappling with a severe rainfall deficit, experiencing 79% less rainfall than normal average from December 1 to 26. As against the expected rainfall of 27.2mm in this period, the state has received 5.8mm.

The tribal Kinnaur district has a rainfall deficit of 99%, followed by Sirmaur at 94%, Hamirpur at 86% Kullu at 83%, Mandi at 81%, Lahaul Spiti at 79% and Shimla at 76%.

The India Meteorological Department’s Shimla centre attributes this shortfall to a weak western disturbance. However, there is hope on the horizon as the forecast indicates the possibility of rain and snowfall in the next two to three days.

MeT’s Shimla centre director Surender Paul said the rain and snowfall in the coming days would alleviate the severity of the deficit.

Western disturbances are anticipated to become active in several areas before the New Year, potentially bringing a change in weather conditions in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

On Thursday, Shimla recoded a low of 0.5°C and Kapla in Kinnaur recorded 1.3°C. Dharmashala saw a low of 1.3°C and mercury settled at 1.3°C in Chamba. Una recorded the highest 25.5°C.

Crops affected

“The dry weather has impacted crops and if it continues, it would bring down the productivity, “said agriculture secretary Rakesh Kanwar.