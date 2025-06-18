From PSA to cracking NEET, Kupwara boy makes most of second chance

They say success tastes sweeter when it comes from the grit and grind of a second chance. Zubair ul Islam Bhat, a youngster from the remote village of Khumrail in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, knows for sure as he emerges triumphant from the depths of hopelessness. People’s Conference chairman and Handwara legislator Sajjad Lone with Zubair ul Islam Bhat, a youngster from the remote village of Khumrail in Kupwara district of Kashmir Valley, after he cracked the NEET by scoring 535 out of 720 marks. (X)

Zubair was given a second chance by the Jammu and Kashmir Police that did not book him under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and he used the opportunity to excel in academics and crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the result of which was announced on June 14.

The inspiring story of Zubair was shared by People’s Conference chairman and Handwara legislator Sajjad Lone, who played an important role in securing the second chance for the youth so that he could pursue his education.

Congratulating Zubair and posting his photos on X, a proud Lone wrote: “He is much more than a young boy who has cracked NEET. I share a special bond with him. From the depths of despair a year ago, Zubair has bounced back and will soon embark on a career in medicine. A year back, he was set to be booked under the PSA. The dossier was ready. His family approached me. He is a couple of years older than my children. I don’t know what happened. But I was convinced that Zubair had to be saved. I was convinced that he is special and can deliver academically and move on to have an excellent career. I believed he deserves a chance.”

Lone approached the Kupwara senior superintendent of police, who was apprehensive about the move initially. “I volunteered to take personal guarantee for Zubair’s conduct. We talked so many times over the phone and the conversation would end in disagreement. But I remember the day I got a call from the Kupwara SSP when he said he had given it a thought and was convinced Zubair deserved a chance,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Kupwara SSP, Lone said: “His decision to release Zubair means he has added a doctor to the society. I would have never talked about this. But Zubair’s story is a story of triumph of love and compassion. Maybe there is a message in this story. I hope our decision makers understand that message. My thanks to @OfficeOfLG J&K. Without the consent of top officials, this would never have been possible. Victory in Kashmir lies in love and compassion,” Lone said.

Zubair ul Islam isn’t the first. In the past too, Lone has helped many students, particularly those from north Kashmir, to excel in academics. They include children of those who were killed during the years of militancy in the early ’90s.

Zubair said he was detained by police last year in Kupwara after a complaint against him. “My family approached Sajjad Lone, who took personal interest in getting me released,” he said, adding it was his second shot at NEET and he secured 535 out of 720 marks.

“I had started pursuing Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery in Ganderbal last year and worked hard to crack the NEET with a higher merit this time,” he added.