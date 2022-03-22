Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GADVASU organises training camp for women farmers under Farmer ‘FIRST’ Project
GADVASU organises training camp for women farmers under Farmer ‘FIRST’ Project

As many as 25 women beneficiary farmers from the adopted villages participated in the training camp held at GADVASU in Ludhiana
At the training camp at GADVASU in Ludhiana, Talwar delivered a lecture on value addition of milk and milk products.
At the training camp at GADVASU in Ludhiana, Talwar delivered a lecture on value addition of milk and milk products. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a training programme for the women beneficiary farmers under Farmer FIRST (Farm, Innovations, Resources, Science and Technology) project funded by the ICAR, New Delhi.

Training camp was held in the adopted Dhaner village of Mehal Kalan block, by the members of the project team, including Pragya Bhadauria, Gopika Talwar, Rekha Cahwla and Navkiran.

As many as 25 women beneficiary farmers from the adopted villages participated in the camp.

Talwar delivered a lecture on value addition of milk and milk products. Farmers were made aware about the profits of selling milk products over fresh milk. Further, she had also spread awareness about different simple techniques through which the farmers can prepare value-added milk products and sell those fresh milk products through different marketing channels.

Chawla informed farmers about different home-made dairy products, including Kalakand, Ghiya Barfi, Gajrela and whey drinks etc. She also explained the methods to prepare these products.

Bhadauria motivated them to form the livestock-based self-help groups (SHGs) at village-level. She stressed upon formation of SHGs based on ‘Back yard poultry farming’ and ‘value-added milk products’ etc, as it can also increase their income and provide economic independence.

Discussion session was also held wherein women farmers voluntarily gave suggestions about group-based activities for the women farmers.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022
