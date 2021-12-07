GADVASU scientists win multiple awards for their research papers

Faculty members and students from department of livestock products technology (LPT), College of Veterinary Science (COVS), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, bagged seven awards for their research work at the 10th conference of the Indian Meat Science Association (IMSA) and International Symposium on Monday.

The conference on “holistic approach to the meat food quality and safety in continuum from farm to fork” was organised by the department of LPT, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut (UP).

Om Prakash Malav and Rajesh V Wagh, assistant professors, were conferred with “Best Paper Awards” for their research work on “development of dog biscuits incorporated with chicken liver powder” and “optimisation of SOP for the ultrasonic extraction of bioactive compounds,” respectively. Mehak Jandyal, PhD scholar, won two “Best Paper award,” while Ishani Parmar, MVSc student bagged first prize and Rushikesh Kantale, PhD student clinched third position in poster presentation for their research work.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Inderjeet Singh, complimented the winners for their achievement. He added that processing of meat and milk into health oriented and value-added products will increase the income of farmers and budding entrepreneurs.