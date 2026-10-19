From Changthang to the runway: Ladakh’s Pashmina story takes centre stage at fashion week

The Union Territory of Ladakh showcased its rich textile heritage and contemporary creative identity at Lakmé Fashion Week x Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) 2026 with a distinctive presentation titled “The Fifth Season: A Fashion Story from Ladakh” in New Delhi on Sunday. “The Fifth Season: A Fashion Story from Ladakh”narrated the journey of Ladakh’s textile heritage from the high-altitude pastures of Changthang to contemporary fashion. (Sourced)

The showcase celebrated Ladakh’s world-renowned Pashmina, indigenous textiles and traditional craftsmanship, with a special focus on the artisans and pastoral communities of Changthang who sustain this exceptional heritage.

Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena delivered a virtual address highlighting the need to ensure that the benefits of growing recognition reach Pashmina herders, weavers, craftspeople, women entrepreneurs and self-help groups, while preserving the authenticity of Ladakh’s indigenous traditions.

Congratulating the department of industries and commerce, Ladakh, for providing a prominent platform to local designers, artisans and traditional craft enterprises, Saxena expressed confidence that initiatives of this nature would preserve the region’s heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and strengthening its economic growth.

Crafting new opportunities

The showcase brought Ladakh’s unique identity to the national fashion stage, presenting the Himalayan region not merely as a land of extraordinary natural beauty, but as a repository of exceptional craftsmanship, cultural knowledge and emerging creative enterprise.

“The Fifth Season” narrated the journey of Ladakh’s textile heritage from the high-altitude pastures of Changthang to contemporary fashion. At the heart of this story are the Changpa pastoralists, who rear the indigenous Changra goats, and the artisans and women whose specialised skills transform fine Pashmina fibre into exquisite textiles. Their knowledge, passed down through generations, represents the living heritage behind every thread of Ladakh Pashmina.

A particularly significant feature of the presentation was the participation of artisans from Changthang, whose presence on the runway brought the people behind the craft into the spotlight.

The initiative was conceptualised and facilitated by the department of industries and commerce, Ladakh, under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme of the Union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, with support from FDCI.

Four designers and artisanal brands from Ladakh—Namza by Padma Yangchan, Zilzom by Stanzin Palmo, Changra Ladakh by Deskit Angmo, and Charkha Ladakh by Rigzin Yangdol—presented distinctive interpretations of the region’s textile heritage, combining traditional techniques with contemporary design.

Namza by Padma Yangchan opened the showcase with 18 ensembles featuring brocade fabrics and Pashmina, reinterpreting traditional textile elements through contemporary silhouettes. Zilzom by Stanzin Palmo presented 18 ensembles featuring self-designed silk prints inspired by the landscapes of Changthang, alongside contemporary interpretations of snambu, a traditional Ladakhi woollen textile. Changra Ladakh by Deskit Angmo and Charkha Ladakh by Rigzin Yangdol showcased handspun and handwoven Pashmina shawls, highlighting the authenticity and exceptional quality of Ladakh’s indigenous craftsmanship.

The presentation culminated in a special appearance by Shalini Passi as the showstopper, wearing an exquisite gown designed by Zilzom. The renowned Dashugs band complemented the showcase with a live musical performance, bringing together fashion, music and cultural storytelling in a celebration of Ladakh’s distinctive identity.

Weaving new market links

Building on this momentum, the Ladakh Pashmina Conclave, scheduled for October 23–24 under the RAMP scheme, will bring together producers, artisans, designers, entrepreneurs and buyers to develop business linkages and explore new market opportunities.

With more than 50 stalls and over 100 entrepreneurs and buyers expected to participate, the conclave will provide a platform for product showcases, direct buyer-seller engagement and potential long-term commercial partnerships.