California man crashes into police car after falling asleep in his self-driving Tesla

A 22- year-old Tesla driver claimed he was asleep at the wheel when his vehicle, in Full Self-Driving mode, crashed into a California Highway Patrol (CHP) vehicle, injuring two officers. The incident took place on October 13 on Interstate 80 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. (X/@CHP_HQ)

Dashcam footage shared on X by the CHP shows the Tesla approaching a patrol vehicle that was stationed at the scene of an earlier crash. Officers had closed several lanes while investigating the incident, with warning flares, traffic cones and flashing emergency lights marking the restricted area.

Despite the warnings, the Tesla entered the closed section and struck the occupied patrol car from behind. Two officers inside the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Both were later released, according to the CHP.

“Two Solano CHP officers were seriously injured when a Tesla struck their patrol vehicle on I-80 eastbound, despite flares, cones, and flashing emergency lights. The driver claimed he was asleep while using driver-assistance technology. Drivers must remain alert and in control,” the CHP wrote on X while sharing the video.