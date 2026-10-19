ATP Finals: Will Novak Djokovic make a late charge for Turin

The year-ending ATP Finals, to be played in Turin, surprisingly still has five slots to fill, and a big focus is on whether 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will make it to the prestigious eight-player tournament from November 15 to 22. Germany’s Alexander Zverev, enjoying a breakout year in which he won his first two Grand Slams, seven-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and American world No.4 Ben Shelton have secured their spots. Italy’s five-time Slam winner Jannik Sinner, who was the first to qualify, will miss out after ending his season early due to a lingering knee injury. Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a break in play on his round of 64 match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (REUTERS)

The Italian secured his place by reaching the Wimbledon final, where he beat Zverev. However, earlier this month, Sinner announced that he would not return to the court in 2026 as he continues to recover from the injury that has sidelined him since that victory.

Zverev is riding high after making his Slam breakthrough, following upon his maiden Roland Garros title by claiming the US Open and securing the year-end world No.1 ranking for the first time.

Alcaraz, who won the Australian Open, qualified for the ATP Finals for the fifth time after reaching the US Open quarter-finals on his comeback from a right wrist injury. On Sunday, Shelton, who reached his first Grand Slam final in New York, qualified for the second consecutive year.

Candidates for the remaining spots Flavio Cobolli is among the best-placed in the chasing pack. The Italian has enjoyed a strong season, highlighted by his ATP500 title in Acapulco and a run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

With 3,540 points, Cobolli holds a 381-point advantage over Spain’s Rafael Jodar, who currently occupies the final qualifying position. He can strengthen his position in the coming weeks with the European indoor swing reaching its decisive stage.