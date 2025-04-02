Gaggal airport in Kangra tops AAI customer satisfaction survey

The Gaggal airport in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district has bagged the top position in the ‘Customer Satisfaction Survey (2024) Awards’, for domestic airports, officials said. At 2,08,275 passengers, the Gaggal airport in Kangra saw its highest ever footfall in 2024 (HT File)

The award was presented on Monday by Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairperson Vipin Kumar to Gaggal airport director Dhirendra Singh in New Delhi on the AAI’s annual day, they said. The award recognises the airport’s excellence in passenger experience and service quality, the officials added.

Rajahmundry airport and Madurai international airport bagged the second and third spots, respectively.

Dhirendra Singh said it is a proud moment for Kangra and Himachal Pradesh. He said the Kangra airport has introduced an additional flight to Chandigarh, increasing the number of flights on this route to two. The airport now handles 18 flights movements per day, comprising nine planes, he added.

‘New destinations to be connected soon’

The airport will soon start flights to Jaipur and Dehradun, he said, adding that Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and AAI approvals for the same has been granted.

At 2,08,275 passengers, the airport saw its highest ever footfall in 2024.

The airport recorded a movement of 1,93,114 passengers in 2023 and 1,76,015 in 2022.

The airport serves to some sought-after leisure and pilgrimage destinations such as the Jwalamukhi Temple, Chintpurni, Chamunda Devi, Brajeshwari Devi, Kangra Fort, Cricket stadium in Dharamshala, Bir-Billing and the residence of the 14th Dalai Lama in McLeodganj.

The state government is also in the process of expanding the Gaggal airport.