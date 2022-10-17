Gambling racket busted in Amritsar; 7.5 lakh recovered

Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gambling racket, which was being operated here, in the posh area of Basant Avenue. Police have also arrested 21 persons red-handed while playing the gambling game using cards. With the arrest of the accused, police have also recovered ₹7.5 lakh cash from their possession.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-North), Varinder Singh Khosa said they got information about a high-profile gambling racket being operated in the area. “We raided the location and arrested 21 persons red-handed. The gambling was arranged in a house by a notorious bookie—identified as Lovkesh Kumar alias Raju Tiger. Tiger is among the 21 accused who have been arrested. Similarly, one more bookie identified as Harkirat Singh alias Kirat, who was also present at the spot at the time of our raid, was arrested,” said Khosa. He said they have also recovered three hookahs which were being used by the accused. All the accused have been booked under Sections 13-3-67 of the Gambling Act at the Majitha Road police station.