Gang furnishing fake sureties bused in Chandigarh, 5 held

The UT police busted a five-member gang allegedly involved in providing fake sureties for those seeking bail in district courts, Sector 43. Police said the gang also operated in Mohali and Ambala courts. Chandigarh Police had lodged a case on November 15 last year under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station (HT Photo)

Multiple fake identification proofs, such as aadhaar and voter cards, were seized from the accused.

A surety is to be furnished when an accused is released on bail by a court. According to the law, a surety is a close relative who stands as a guarantor. Fake sureties had, however, became a source of “income” for this gang. Police said the accused would provide sureties for individuals they did not know or had prior contact with.

Police had lodged a case on November 15 last year under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.

In the order passed by the court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh, reader Narender Singh stated that Bal Krishan, 45, of Ambala and Nitin, 27, of Sector 25, tried to provide surety on the behalf of accused Kapil, who was arrested on June 20, 2023 in a dacoity case. It added that the accused, in doing so, defrauded the court.

During investigation, it was found that on January 6, Arvind Kumar, 48, of Ambala, was arrested and remanded to four days police custody.

Based on his disclosure, another accused, Rajan Dass alias Amarjit, 55, of Rajpura was arrested.

On January 10, Honey, 25, of Hasanpur village in Mohali was arrested.

Modus operandi

Investigations revealed that the accused have provided fake sureties in multiple cases in the district court. Police seized 38 fake aadhaar cards, 14 fake voter cards, eight jamabandis (land documents) and four fake “numberdar” cards from Balkrishan and Nitin.

A fake Chandigarh Bar Association card was seized from Rajan. Police recovered three aadhar cards and a numberdar card, all fake, from Arvind and one fake aadhar card from Honey.