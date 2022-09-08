Gang stealing vehicles under garb of transportation busted in Chandigarh
The gang was operating under the garb a fake vehicle transportation agency through online portal JustDial, said Chandigarh Police
Police have arrested three men who had been stealing vehicles after taking online bookings for their transportation between two cities.
The gang was operating under the garb of a fake vehicle transportation agency through the online portal JustDial and duping unwary customers, said police.
The three accused were identified as Sumit Chaurasia, 20, and Ravi Tandon, 33, residents of Sector 23, Dwarka, New Delhi; and Sanjiv Deshiwal, 31, of Matindu village, Sonepat district, Haryana.
They were caught from Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, by a team of police officials from the Sector-19 police station.
According to police, the arrests came following a complaint by one of the gang’s victims, Robin Pal, a resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh.
Pal had told he police that he had purchased a Kia Seltos car in Chandigarh on August 17 and hired a transportation agency to move the car from Chandigarh to Mumbai.
The company had charged him ₹15,000 and assured to transport the vehicle by August 25. But his car didn’t arrive on time. When he contacted the company, all phone numbers were switched off.
Pal said he even visited the company’s Mumbai office as mentioned in the quotation, only to find that it was a permanently sealed residential tower.
Pal then approached the police who launched an investigation and tracked down three men for the crime. Pal’s Kia Seltos and a Hyundai Verna, which they had picked up from Pinjore, was recovered from them.
Investigators said the trio was also arrested by the Faridabad cyber police station for duping another person with the same modus operandi.
-
Delhiwale: Of stones and shadows
They say that Jahaz Mahal looks like a jahaz, a ship. Although it is another kind of jahaz, the hawai jahaz, that is appearing frequently in the sky directly above the Jahaz Mahal. The lights of these planes are blinking furiously as they prepare to land in the city’s airport.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics