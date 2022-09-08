Gang stealing vehicles under garb of transportation busted in Chandigarh

Police have arrested three men who had been stealing vehicles after taking online bookings for their transportation between two cities.

The gang was operating under the garb of a fake vehicle transportation agency through the online portal JustDial and duping unwary customers, said police.

The three accused were identified as Sumit Chaurasia, 20, and Ravi Tandon, 33, residents of Sector 23, Dwarka, New Delhi; and Sanjiv Deshiwal, 31, of Matindu village, Sonepat district, Haryana.

They were caught from Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, by a team of police officials from the Sector-19 police station.

According to police, the arrests came following a complaint by one of the gang’s victims, Robin Pal, a resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh.

Pal had told he police that he had purchased a Kia Seltos car in Chandigarh on August 17 and hired a transportation agency to move the car from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

The company had charged him ₹15,000 and assured to transport the vehicle by August 25. But his car didn’t arrive on time. When he contacted the company, all phone numbers were switched off.

Pal said he even visited the company’s Mumbai office as mentioned in the quotation, only to find that it was a permanently sealed residential tower.

Pal then approached the police who launched an investigation and tracked down three men for the crime. Pal’s Kia Seltos and a Hyundai Verna, which they had picked up from Pinjore, was recovered from them.

Investigators said the trio was also arrested by the Faridabad cyber police station for duping another person with the same modus operandi.