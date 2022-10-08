Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gangster associated with Ankush Kamalpur gang held in Karnal

Gangster associated with Ankush Kamalpur gang held in Karnal

Published on Oct 08, 2022 09:26 PM IST

Police said Rahul was an active member and supplier of Ankush Kamalpur gang and was involved in criminal cases

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A team of the Haryana police’s special task force here has arrested a gangster associated with the Ankush Kamalpur gang and recovered three country-made pistols and 12 cartridges from his possession.

Inspector Deepender Rana said the accused has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Peont village in Karnal district and he was arrested on Friday.

He said that Rahul was an active member and supplier of Ankush Kamalpur gang and was involved in criminal cases.

This is the second such arrest from the district in less than a month. The STF had arrested Mukesh Jhambha last month and seized 4 foreign-made pistols and 10 rounds of ammunition from him.

During police interrogation, Mukesh revealed that he had supplied weapons to Rahul, the police official said.

Rana said that Rahul faces several criminal cases, including loot and an attempt to murder. He was absconding and police had issued a look-out circular against him.

The inspector said that a case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the Sadar police station in Karnal.

