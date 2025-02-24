Gangster hurt in encounter with police

Police have arrested a gangster after a shootout on Nadampur Road in Sangrur’s Bhawanigarh. The accused, identified as Maninder, sustained a bullet wound to the leg before being taken into custody. Following his arrest, police recovered a total of three firearms from the scene, including two Chinese-made .30 pistols and an Austria-made Glock pistol. (HT Photo)

According to police sources, Maninder, who hails from Mohali, was in the area with the intent of carrying out a target killing allegedly under instructions from a jailed gangster.

Superintendent of police (divisional) Palwinder Singh Cheema said that authorities had received intelligence about an armed group planning a target killing in the area. “Acting on the tip-off, a police team went to intercept Maninder who resisted arrest and opened fire on the officers. One bullet narrowly missed an officer. In retaliation, the police returned fire, hitting Maninder in the leg and apprehending him. Maninder was immediately taken to a local hospital. Currently, he is admitted at the facility for treatment,” Cheema said.

Investigators suspect that Maninder has deep ties to high-profile criminals and a significant criminal record. Authorities are now probing his connections to other gangsters, particularly his alleged communication with an incarcerated mastermind who was reportedly directing the planned attack.

The police have registered an FIR in the case under Section 307 of the IPC.