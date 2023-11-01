News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gangster on parole shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Gangster on parole shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 01, 2023 12:53 PM IST

Gurpreet Singh, alias Laddi Shooter, was shot in the head near the railway crossing on Tuesday night, police on trail of assailants

A gangster was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ferozepur, police said on Wednesday.

Gangster Gurpreet Singh was killed by unidentified assailants near the railway crossing in Ferozepur on Tuesday night. (Representational photo)
Gurpreet Singh, alias Laddi Shooter, was killed near the railway crossing on Tuesday night, they said, adding a bullet pierced through his head.

Laadi Shooter was a member of the Shishu gang that was involved in a shooting incident in the local Housing Board Colony in April 2022. Following this, the police arrested gang leader Shishu, along with his accomplices, including Laadi Shooter, and recovered illegal weapons from them.

Laadi was out of jail on parole.

Ferozepur superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said investigation is underway and the accused will be caught soon.

Besides going through CCTV footage of the area, police have found evidence against the accused, he added.

