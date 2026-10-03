Geo-tagged monitoring ordered to track environmental safeguards at Luhri Hydroelectric project

As the efforts to implement environmental commitments on the ground have gained momentum with the construction of the Luhri Hydroelectric Project stage-I, multi-disciplinary committee (MDC) issued directions for geo-tagged photographs of their works and proper documentation of the progress of environmental and forest conservation activities. Fourteen departmental members of the 15-member committee constituted by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change participated in the meeting. (HT Photo for representation)

This was decided in the second meeting of the MDC, constituted to ensure effective implementation and monitoring of environmental safeguards during the construction phase, held earlier this week under the chairmanship of Himachal Pradesh forest force chief (HoFF) Sanjay Sood.

Sood stressed the importance of geo-tagged photography as a key monitoring tool to ensure transparency and facilitate the sharing of relevant information with local stakeholders.

The meeting reviewed the progress of environmental protection measures and stressed the need to make their implementation more transparent and verifiable.

Fourteen departmental members of the 15-member committee constituted by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change participated in the meeting.

The meeting emphasised that environmental measures should not remain confined to paperwork, but their progress on the ground should also be presented with supporting evidence.

Appreciating the documentary and video prepared by the DFO Rampur on the catchment area treatment plan, Sood directed other forest divisions and concerned departments to also prepare effective video documentation of environmental protection and development works so that their actual progress could be shared on a wider platform.