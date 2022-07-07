Ghulam Ahmad Mir resigns as J&K Congress chief
Ahead of the polls that are likely in J&K and would be the first election after the erstwhile state became UT, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir has resigned from the post.
While Congress sources said that Mir, who has been president of J&K Congress since 2015, was asked to quit, Mir said he has offered to resign from his post ahead of the polls so that the party can rejig its organisation in the UT.
“In my letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, I have offered to resign from my post. It has been done voluntarily so the party could take decisions vis-à-vis J&K ahead of the assembly elections. My resignation could be accepted or the party president could ask me to continue on my post,” Mir said.
Recently, Congress appointed senior leader Raman Bhalla from Jammu as its working president to keep a balance of power between the two regions of the UT. Bhalla, a former minister, has a good support base in urban Jammu though he lost the assembly elections in 2014.
Sources in the party said several names are in consideration for the new party president. Names of former ministers and legislators Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Vikar Rasool, GM Saroori and Ghulam Nabi Monga are under consideration for the post of party’s new J&K president. While Sayeed had remained as party president in the past, Vikar and Saroori who are from Muslim belts of Jammu are considered close to former J&K chief minister and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Monga, who has been associated with the party from his youthful days, has served as a legislator and is considered a politician with a clean image. Party leaders privy to details said that any leader could emerge as a dark horse. In the last assembly, Congress suffered several setbacks, especially in the Jammu region. However, the party leaders have suggested to the high command that the new leader should be a consensus candidate who will be acceptable to all the leaders and should have a clean image.
Earlier, the party high command had offered Ghulam Nabi Azad the post of JKPCC president which he declined.
Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris
Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris. Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man.
Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday. These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in 'roll down' accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data. In the total 3,020 'roll down' accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
Toronto to reinstate Sikh security guards fired over ‘no-beard’ policy
Toronto : The city of Toronto on Tuesday said it is making an exception to its “clean shave” directive for security personnel posted at shelters impacted by Covid-19, after nearly 100 Sikhs were removed from their posts for not meeting the requirement. Security agencies contracted by the city laid off or transferred Sikhs who refused to shave their beard for religious reasons. The matter was raised by the World Sikh Organisation.
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
