Giani Gargaj pushes for unity as Taksal to oppose his Akal Takht address during Op Bluestar anniversary event

A day after the announcement by Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma regarding preventing acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj from delivering a message from the platform of Akal Takht during an event marking Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6, Gargaj called for panthic unity on Sunday. The announcement has left the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) worried as in such a situation, it may be challenging for it to maintain peace during the commemoration. On Monday, an SGPC delegation, led by president Harjinder Singh Dhami, will meet the Damdami Taksal chief. Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

Reiterating that Gargaj’s appointment was not made in accordance with the Sikh “rehat maryada” (code of conduct), Dhumma had on Saturday said the community does not accept Gargaj as a legitimate jathedar, and any attempt by him to deliver a message would be strongly opposed by the Damdami Taksal and other Sikh organisations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Simranjit Singh Mann, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), said any attempt to silence Giani Gargaj is unjust and divisive. “We will not allow such a misconduct. Sri Akal Takht Sahib is Sikhs’ spiritual throne. Here, we must gather with humility and respect to remember our martyrs through prayer,” he said.

“From Abdali to Indira Gandhi, many have attacked Sri Akal Takht Sahib, but it has always stood firm. We urge Baba Harnam Singh Dhumma to uphold the sanctity of this Takht and show seriousness and respect in his statements,” he said.

An SGPC official, requesting anonymity, said, “Maintaining peace during the event will be a big challenge.”

Harjinder Singh Dhami will lead an SGPC delegation to meet Dhumma on Monday. In a press release issued by the SGPC office, he stated that the purpose of the meeting with the head of Damdami Taksal is to strengthen the panthic unity and to prevent any kind of confrontation during the event.

Dhami admitted to being concerned about the current situation but expressed confidence in finding a meaningful resolution.

Meanwhile, Giani Gargaj also appealed to the entire Sikh community to commemorate these days with the spirit of panthic unity and pay respectful homage to the “martyrs”.

He said, “The Sikh community can never forget the military attack of June 1984. The first week of June each year is a deeply emotional and solemn time for the Panth, when martyrs are remembered. These martyrs sacrificed their lives for the nation, and they will always hold a place of utmost respect in the hearts of the Sikhs”.

Gargaj said, “From time to time, certain forces have covertly attempted to prevent the Sikh community from remembering the martyrs of June 1984 and to sow division within the Khalsa Panth. However, the community has always remembered its martyrs with unwavering spirit (chardi kala) and will continue to do so. The panth needs unity, not division.”