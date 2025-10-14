Global Punjabi body honours Haryana CM Saini for social harmony, welfare of Sikh community

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was on Monday honoured with the “Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh award” by the “Global Punjabi Association.” (From left) Global Punjabi Association chief patron and author of ‘Tilak Janju Ka Rakha’ Iqbal Singh Lalpura, association president Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and former Punjab Agricultural University VC Kirpal Singh Aulakh at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“This award was conferred upon him in recognition of his inspiring leadership, commitment to social harmony, and continuous efforts for the welfare of the Sikh community in Haryana,” according to a statement issued by the government.

Saini attended the programme held at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh and paid obeisance to Guru Teg Bahadur.

On this occasion, the chief minister released the book “Tilak Janju Ka Rakha,” written in Hindi by Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chief patron of the Global Punjabi Association. The book is an in-depth, research-based account of the life, travels, and supreme sacrifice of the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Teg Bahadur.

In his address, Saini said that in the history of India, Guru Teg Bahadur’s name stands for the protection of humanity and religious freedom, for which he even sacrificed his life. “Though during the reign of Aurangzeb, circumstances were difficult so much so that sitting on the Guru’s throne meant enmity with the emperor. Guru Teg Bahadur accepted the Guru’s position with fearlessness and dedication,” said Saini, adding that when Kashmiri Pandits faced injustice, they approached Guru Teg Bahadur for the protection of their faith.

For the protection of Hinduism, on November 11, 1675, Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his head. “He gave his life but did not abandon his faith,” Saini said.

“Haryana has had a deep association with all the Sikh Gurus. Wherever they visited, gurdwaras have been established in their memory at more than 30 locations in Haryana,” he said, adding that inspired by the Sikh tradition, the Haryana government is working with a spirit of service for the welfare of all communities.